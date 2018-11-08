Jamal Adams wants to finish his career with Jets

Getty Images

Jamal Adams isn’t going to apologize for crying. He shed tears of frustration after Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

“I cry, man. I ain’t gonna lie to you. It’s frustrating. I have no shame at all,” Adams told Manish Mehta of the Daily News.

Adams is not a good loser, which is what prompted him to say, “I’m sick of losing; enough is enough,” in his postgame comments. His quote created headlines.

Adams drew even more attention two days later by liking a tweet from Calvin Watkins, a former Jets beat writer who now works for The Athletic in Dallas. Watkins tweeted, “If I’m the Cowboys, and I’m not, I give Jamal Adams whatever he wants if he becomes a free agent in 2020.”

Adams grew up in a suburb of Dallas.

“My hand slipped, dude,” Adams said. “I was reading it. . . I had Twitter fingers. But no, honestly, I liked the tweet because he saw my value, and I just respected that. So that’s really why I liked it. At the end of the day, I love being a part of the Jets. I love being here. And I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Adams, in his second season after the Jets made him the sixth overall pick, said he has no desire to play anywhere else. Not that he has a choice for at least two more seasons and perhaps longer.

“I would love to be a Jet for life . . . and finish my career here,” Adams said. “God willing, that’s definitely the plan. That would be a dream come true. There’s not that many guys that have played this game who have stuck with one team. That would be an honor. I would love to.”