Jets confirm Josh McCown will start on Sunday

Getty Images

Josh McCown is set to make his first start of the season for the Jets on Sunday.

Sam Darnold is injured and has been ruled out as the starter against the Bills, coach Todd Bowles said today. Bowles added, however, that it’s still possible Darnold could be active as McCown’s backup.

Darnold has been struggling of late, and he suffered a foot injury on Sunday that has him limited this week. That leaves the Jets down to McCown, the only other quarterback on their 53-man roster.

Given how poorly Darnold has played in recent weeks, McCown may actually be an upgrade for the Jets’ chances on Sunday against a bad Bills team. McCown isn’t a great quarterback, but he’s probably competent enough to limit turnovers while the Jets’ defense should feast on the terrible Buffalo offense.

It seems likely the Jets would call up Davis Webb off their practice squad if they decide to add another quarterback to their 53-man roster.