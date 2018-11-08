Josh Allen is “anxious to get back out there”

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and was spotted throwing the ball with his injured right elbow wrapped during the portion of the session open to the media.

Wednesday’s practice was Allen’s second since he suffered the injury and he said he “felt good throwing the ball.” Allen was also feeling good about his progress before he got hurt in a game against the Texans and said Wednesday that he hopes the time off won’t cause him to backtrack on that growth.

“Things were just starting to slow down for me, so I’m anxious to get back out there and see if that continues,” Allen said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “With the help of [those around me], I think it will.”

Allen hasn’t been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Jets, although signs have pointed to him remaining out through the Week 11 bye in order to make sure he’s as healthy as possible when he returns to action. If he does, Allen said he believes his time on the bench has “definitely helped me and I think it’ll make me an improved quarterback in the long run.”

That would be an ideal development for the Bills, although it is still unclear when that feeling will be tested on the field.