Justin Houston on track to return this week

It appears the Chiefs finally will see the return of outside linebacker Justin Houston this week. ESPN’s Adam Teicher reports that Houston was practicing with the first team Thursday in the portion of practice open to the media.

Houston, 29, left the Jacksonville game on Oct. 7 with a sore hamstring. He did not return to practice until Nov. 1.

The Chiefs listed him as questionable for last week’s game against Cleveland, but Houston did not play, missing his fourth consecutive game.

He has three sacks in five games this season and 72.5 in his eight-year career.

Rookie Breeland Speaks has started in Houston’s place.