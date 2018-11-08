Many factors have contributed to Aaron Rodgers’ completion percentage

AP

Aaron Rodgers completed 65.2 percent of his passes in his first 10 years as a starter. He has a 64.8 career completion percentage and had a career-best 68.3 completion percentage in his first MVP season of 2011.

But the Packers quarterback is completing a career-low 60.6 percent of his passes this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

Rodgers has had three games under 60 percent and another at exactly 60 percent.

“I think it’s a combination of a lot of factors,” Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “It’s something we’re certainly aware of, and something I see us in the second half of getting back to where we need to be.”

Rodgers has had full practices both days this week for the first time since he injured his knee in the season opener. Offensive pass game coordinator Jim Hostler said Rodgers’ sprained left knee has factored in some missed throws, and the quarterback’s improved health should help.

Hostler also pointed to the 15 dropped passes the Packers have, which is “probably middle of the road” in the NFL but still too many.

Philbin said he has seen nothing “from a mechanical standpoint to explain it.”

“He’s not going to make every single throw every single time,” Philbin said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.