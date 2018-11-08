Many factors have contributed to Aaron Rodgers’ completion percentage

Posted by Charean Williams on November 8, 2018, 5:40 PM EST
Aaron Rodgers completed 65.2 percent of his passes in his first 10 years as a starter. He has a 64.8 career completion percentage and had a career-best 68.3 completion percentage in his first MVP season of 2011.

But the Packers quarterback is completing a career-low 60.6 percent of his passes this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

Rodgers has had three games under 60 percent and another at exactly 60 percent.

“I think it’s a combination of a lot of factors,” Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “It’s something we’re certainly aware of, and something I see us in the second half of getting back to where we need to be.”

Rodgers has had full practices both days this week for the first time since he injured his knee in the season opener. Offensive pass game coordinator Jim Hostler said Rodgers’ sprained left knee has factored in some missed throws, and the quarterback’s improved health should help.

Hostler also pointed to the 15 dropped passes the Packers have, which is “probably middle of the road” in the NFL but still too many.

Philbin said he has seen nothing “from a mechanical standpoint to explain it.”

“He’s not going to make every single throw every single time,” Philbin said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

  2. I’m sure he would appreciate it if every single throw didn’t have to be into a tight window because the scheme is outdated.

  4. He’ll get well (as will his completion percentage) in a hurry this weekend against the Fins … you can be sure Philbin would love to hang 60 on them.

  9. Pop poll. When does everyone think the Packers will see the light at the end of their rebuild tunnel and complete their current rebuild? My vote is “Gute” is not up to the enormous job at hand and eventually will need to be replaced pushing their rebuild out 5 more years. What do you say?

  11. He loves to take shots in 1 on 1 match up, as a QB its all you would want, and it seems like when he DOES get those matchups presnap he loves to heave it down the field 30 yards or so, and hope his Rec. can make a play.

    I have said it numerous times that sometimes you need to take what the defense gives you, the best the offense looked was when his mobility was limited and he got the ball to WRs quickly and let them make a play after the catch.

    Heck even on the deep pass to MVS for the big gain it was a nice play and all…. but Davatne Adams had his DB T O A S T E D. Which would have been a easier through and likely a TD.

  12. The single biggest factor is that he can no longer count on free plays which he can wash away if there is an incompletion and take the actual penalty yardage. This yutz has made a career of getting free plays from the Cheese Cheater loophole. Now the refs are blowing the plays dead, Erin Rogers no longer gets to have a do over. Now his pathetic regular play comes to bite him. He’s padded his stats for so long with the loophole that I don’t think he knows how to play a normal offense without his taunting, unprofessional attempt to get defenders to jump offsides and to give him a free play.

  13. Rodgers has attempted 327 passes in eight games ~ about 40/gm. That 5% decline in completion percentage is exactly 2 passes, which is probably those throwaways because he couldn’t run from the rush like normal.

    Once fully healed, those won’t be a problem anymore.

  14. 39 throwaways

    Obviously that goes down with a now healthy knee.

    #OneGameAtATime

    #GoPackGo!🧀

  15. 28th in his early-mid 30s while Brady is 20 places higher in his early 40s, and beat Rodgers’ team the other night with a much higher passer rating (99 to Rodgers’ 89) and without his two best weapons this season Gronk and Michel. And with 4 more rings and far better consistency year on year and far better leadership – but Florio claims Rodgers is the goat because Rodgers throws a prettier raibow deep ball (even though Brady is much better at come-from-behind wins because he’s smarter).

  16. red says:
    November 8, 2018 at 6:13 pm
    Rodgers isnt on Brees’s level, much less Brady’s!
    ———————————

    The talent around Rodgers isn’t close to what Brady much less Brees have to work with.

