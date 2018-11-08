Marcus Peters: We’re going to see Sean Payton, Saints again

Getty Images

After receiver Michael Thomas scored a 72-yard touchdown, icing the Saints’ victory over the Rams, coach Sean Payton said New Orleans got the matchup it wanted on the play.

“They were going to travel Marcus [Peters] to him, and that was fine by us,” Payton said, via Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune. “We thought we really liked that matchup — a lot.”

Peters met with the media for the first time since Payton’s comment, and the Rams cornerback was asked about it Thursday.

“Tell Sean Payton to keep talking that s***. We’re going to see him soon,” Peters said, via Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register.

As it stands now, the teams won’t meet again until the NFC Championship Game, but both would have to win a divisional round-game first.

“So tell him to keep talking that s***, and I hope we see you soon. You feel me? And then we going to have a good little, nice little bowl of gumbo together,” Peters added, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.