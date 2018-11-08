Matthew Stafford: I don’t answer to Rich Gannon

Posted by Charean Williams on November 8, 2018, 7:23 PM EST
CBS analyst Boomer Esiason questioned Matthew Stafford‘s leadership last month. This week, CBS analyst Rich Gannon called Stafford an “overpaid” quarterback who has become a “stat king” by padding his stats late in losses.

Stafford’s answer: He doesn’t care what anyone outside the locker room thinks.

I don’t need to answer to Rich Gannon,” Stafford said Thursday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Stafford has completed a career-high 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,111 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games. But he has nine turnovers in five losses and one in three victories.

Stafford was asked why he thinks he has become a lightning rod for former NFL quarterbacks turned analysts.

“I don’t know,” Stafford said. “I mean, they’re free to talk about whatever they want to talk about and however they want to talk about anybody. I don’t really pay any attention to it. Obviously, I didn’t know it happened, so maybe that makes them mad, I don’t know? I don’t really have any answer for you. It doesn’t bother me. I answer to the guys in my locker room or our coaches and all that way before anybody else.”

Stafford’s $27 million yearly average ranks fifth in the NFL behind only Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo.

15 responses to “Matthew Stafford: I don’t answer to Rich Gannon

  3. He’s behind Garropolo and he’s being trashed as being “overpaid” according to Rich Gannon? While his 10 years haven’t exactly been great, maybe Gannon ought to examine his measuring stick.

  4. I think those guys are jealous and bitter because Stafford makes more in one season than they made in their entire careers.

  6. They are right. He seems like a nice guy so it’s nothing personal but he is the king of padding his stats. The old school guys on TV call him out and act annoyed because they know he couldn’t have the pay day he has now if he played in the 80s or 90s. He’s a product of the pass happy league.

  7. Hard to hold a QB accountable for a crapfest defense that puts him behind early and often.
    typical of Rich Gannon the man whos paid to talk and still says ‘atheletic’ repeatedly.
    there is no such word.

  8. I never understood the hate for Stafford. The dude has thrown for 5,000 yards before and 6 or 7 times for 4,000 yards. Look at the lack of talent around him. Other than Calvin Johnson, he’s never had a true receiver worth anything other than maybe Tate. Caldwell was a lousy coach, their defense has been suspect and no real weapons around him. Stafford is a legit top 10 qb easily. The hate on him is ridiculous.

  9. He doesn’t look like he’s comfortable or confident this season. Add to that the goofy play calling and the bad OL and you’ve got a dysfunctional offense with bad looking quarterback play.

  10. Matthew Stafford is correct: He doesn’t answer to Rich Gannon.
    Of course, Gannon doesn’t answer to Stafford, either.
    Gannon, who isn’t wrong, was doing exactly what he’s paid to do, and that’s analyze players for the network that employs him.
    Stafford HAS put up a lot of nice numbers. But his career record against winning teams is abysmal, and neither he nor the Lions have much to show for it except for his personal stats — many of which DO often come at the end of blowouts.
    As for the genius who referenced Jimmy Garoppolo, your logic is flawed. Just because another poorly-run franchise ponied up ludicrous money for an unproven quarterback doesn’t mean Stafford isn’t overpaid.

  12. Gotta be honest, I’ve only seen him play a few games each year and from a casually indifferent distance I’ve kind of vaguely thought of Stafford as a QB on the verge of taking it to an elite level. That is until I stop and realize he’s in his 10th year. At this point he is what he is, people expecting anything else have to ask themselves what that expectation is based on. As far as stat padding in garbage time there’s a long list of QB’s whose numbers benefit from the way D is played in garbage time, he is hardly alone.

  14. At the same time the dude plays for the freaking Detroit Lions whose name has been synonymous with losing for my entire lifetime and its not like the Lions have stacked that roster with talent around him. The Lions have an average roster with a 1st year HC & surprise they’re an average team. I think a lot of these analysts just like to hear themselves talk.

