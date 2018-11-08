Matthew Stafford: I don’t answer to Rich Gannon

Getty Images

CBS analyst Boomer Esiason questioned Matthew Stafford‘s leadership last month. This week, CBS analyst Rich Gannon called Stafford an “overpaid” quarterback who has become a “stat king” by padding his stats late in losses.

Stafford’s answer: He doesn’t care what anyone outside the locker room thinks.

“I don’t need to answer to Rich Gannon,” Stafford said Thursday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Stafford has completed a career-high 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,111 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games. But he has nine turnovers in five losses and one in three victories.

Stafford was asked why he thinks he has become a lightning rod for former NFL quarterbacks turned analysts.

“I don’t know,” Stafford said. “I mean, they’re free to talk about whatever they want to talk about and however they want to talk about anybody. I don’t really pay any attention to it. Obviously, I didn’t know it happened, so maybe that makes them mad, I don’t know? I don’t really have any answer for you. It doesn’t bother me. I answer to the guys in my locker room or our coaches and all that way before anybody else.”

Stafford’s $27 million yearly average ranks fifth in the NFL behind only Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo.