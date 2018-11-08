Mike Daniels added to Packers injury report

Getty Images

The Packers had a couple of positive changes to Thursday’s injury report and a couple of negative ones, including the addition of a key defensive piece.

Defensive lineman Mike Daniels was not on the injury report at all on Wednesday, but was listed as a limited participant on Thursday with a shoulder injury given as the reason. It’s not clear if Daniels was injured during practice or if something popped up between the two sessions that led the Packers to limit his workload.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb was also a limited participant after practicing in full on Wednesday. Cobb missed three games with a hamstring injury earlier this season and that remains the reason for his presence on the report.

On the positive side, tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) practiced after sitting out on Wednesday and safety Kentrell Brice (knee) went from limited to full participation.

Injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins will be handed out on Friday.