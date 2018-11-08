NFC playoff picture: Rams are in first, despite a loss

Getty Images

The Rams remain the top team in the NFC playoff race, even after losing to the Saints.

Although the Saints now own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rams, L.A. is on top because it has played and won one more game than New Orleans has. So the Rams are the favorites to earn home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, just not the overwhelming favorites they would have been if they had beaten the Saints.

Here’s how the playoff picture looks heading into Week 10:

LEADERS

1. L.A. Rams (8-1): A loss in New Orleans doesn’t change the fact that the Rams are the class of the conference.

2. New Orleans (7-1): The good news for the Saints is they just have to keep winning.

3. Chicago (5-3): Owns the tiebreaker with Washington based on better record in NFC games.

4. Washington (5-3): The leader in a weak NFC East.

5. Carolina (6-2): Has the wild card lead heading into Week 10.

6. Minnesota (5-3-1): Half a game behind The Bears in the NFC North.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Atlanta (4-4): Owns the tiebreaker over Philadelphia and Seattle thanks to its 4-2 NFC record.

8. Seattle (4-4): Owns the tiebreaker over Philadelphia thanks to its 3-2 NFC record.

9. Philadelphia (4-4): The 2-3 conference record hurts in the tiebreaker calculations.

10. Green Bay (3-4-1): The Packers are still in the playoff race, but it’ll be an uphill climb from here.

11. Dallas (3-5): Owns the common games tiebreaker over Tampa Bay.

12. Tampa Bay (3-5): Owns the tiebreaker with Detroit based on NFC record.

13. Detroit (3-5): Jim Caldwell was fired after back-to-back 9-7 seasons. Matt Patricia looks unlikely to do better.

14. Arizona (2-6): At least they’re not in last place in the NFC West.

15. San Francisco (2-7): They’re in last place in the NFC West.

16. N.Y. Giants (1-7): Eli Manning is guiding them toward having the first overall pick to draft his replacement.