Panthers safety Eric Reid ejected, as things get worse for Panthers

The Panthers are getting drilled by the Steelers, and now they’re short-handed.

Safety Eric Reid was just ejected after hitting Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the head as he was sliding.

Reid was diving over the top and caught Roethlisberger in the head as he flew past, and it didn’t take a long huddle of officials to send Reid off.

That triggered a brief scrum, as Steelers guard David DeCastro came to his quarterback’s defense. Reid eventually went over and appeared to apologize to Roethlisberger.

After the penalty, the Steelers padded their lead to 45-14.