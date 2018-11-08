Patriots punish laundry thieves with orange shorts

Getty Images

Maybe Bill Belichick was having a flashback to his days in Cleveland.

Or maybe, the Patriots were just tired of players going home with the team-issued laundry.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots replaced the gray shorts players wear around the facility with burnt orange ones.

Several players said the reason for the change was that too many players were taking the old ones home, instead of leaving them at the facility as the team requests.

They might be less likely to steal the orange ones, or would at least be easier to spot — unless players start moonlighting at their local Hooters.