PFT’s Week 10 picks

It’s getting a little tighter.

With one disagreement last week, MDS cut the deficit through nine weeks to two games. His 9-4 performance, combined with my 8-5 showing, resulted in a season-to-date record for me of 85-49 (63.4 percent). MDS is 83-51 (61.9 percent).

MDS had a very good week in the picks against the spread, where he used having dibs over me to squat on all the games I liked. He went 3-0, I was 1-2. For the season, I’m 13-13-1. MDS is 11-14-2.

This week’s best bets appear in the attached video. For all picks (not against the spread), scroll away.

Panthers at Steelers

MDS’s take: The Steelers’ offense is humming along, and demonstrating that Le'Veon Bell wasn’t particularly important. They’ll keep humming along against the Panthers on Thursday night.

MDS’s pick: Steelers 28, Panthers 20.

Florio’s take: A sneaky great game, and the Panthers won’t be sneaking up on anyone after scoring 99 points in nine quarters. Advantage, home team.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 28, Panthers 24.

Saints at Bengals

MDS’s take: The Saints could be due for a letdown after their big win over the Rams, but I think they’ll pull it together and pull off a late victory in a close game.

MDS’s pick: Saints 28, Bengals 27.

Florio’s take: The Saints need to win games like this one, because for the most part the challenges will only be getting more daunting.

Florio’s pick: Saints 27, Bengals 21.

Falcons at Browns

MDS’s take: The Falcons look to me like they’re ready to go on a late-season run. The Browns look . . . otherwise.

MDS’s pick: Falcons 30, Browns 17.

Florio’s take: The Falcons have found their way, and the Browns are lost.

Florio’s pick: Falcons 30, Browns 17.

Lions at Bears

MDS’s take: The Lions couldn’t protect Matthew Stafford last week, and the Bears’ pass rush will make life miserable for Stafford again.

MDS’s pick: Bears 24, Lions 14.

Florio’s take: The Bears enter a challenging three-game stretch (Lions, Vikings, at Lions) with perhaps the only win they’ll get.

Florio’s pick: Bears 23, Lions 16.

Cardinals at Chiefs

MDS’s take: If the Chiefs want to pour it on, this could be the biggest blowout of the NFL season. But I suspect Kansas City will take its foot off the gas early.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 30, Cardinals 21.

Florio’s take: The Cardinals are getting 17 points. And it still doesn’t feel like it’s enough.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 41, Cardinals 17.

Patriots at Titans

MDS’s take: It’s student against teacher with Mike Vrabel coaching against Bill Belichick, and I’ll take the Patriots’ defense to shut down the Titans’ offense.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 24, Titans 13.

Florio’s take: The Titans are capable of beating anyone. The Patriots currently don’t seem to be susceptible to losing to anyone.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 27, Titans 17.

Washington at Buccaneers

MDS’s take: I can’t get much of a read on either of these teams, but I’ll pick Ryan Fitzpatrick to have a big game, and the injury-plagued Washington offense to struggle to keep up.

MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Washington 17.

Florio’s take: Two teams whose seasons are in the midst of falling apart, one slowly and one more suddenly. Someone needs to win. Give it to the home team.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Washington 13.

Bills at Jets

MDS’s take: The Jets may be without rookie quarterback Sam Darnold and going to Josh McCown, but at this point I wouldn’t pick the Bills to beat anyone.

MDS’s pick: Jets 20, Bills 10.

Florio’s take: Josh McCown may get a chance to earn his $10 million. Given that he’ll likely face Nathan Peterman or Derek Anderson, McCown will.

Florio’s pick: Jets 20, Bills 6.

Jaguars at Colts

MDS’s take: These two teams are going in different directions, and the Colts may give the Jaguars’ playoff hopes a death blow on Sunday.

MDS’s pick: Colts 24, Jaguars 20.

Florio’s take: The Jags return from the bye as underdogs against a Colts team that not long ago was regarded as woeful. The Colts are woeful no more.

Florio’s pick: Colts 27, Jaguars 20.

Chargers at Raiders

MDS’s take: The Chargers have quietly put together one of the NFL’s best rosters. The Raiders have . . . not.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 34, Raiders 14.

Florio’s take: The Raiders are winning by losing. So they win again on Sunday. And they lose.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 27, Raiders 10.

Seahawks at Rams

MDS’s take: The Rams can basically wrap up the NFC West with a win, and I think they’ll do exactly that against a Seahawks team that is playing hard but can’t quite compete with the best teams in the NFL.

MDS’s pick: Rams 28, Seahawks 17.

Florio’s take: It’s the last chance for the Seahawks to position themselves for a run at the division title. Come Monday they’ll be thinking about their last chance to position themselves for a run at a wild card.

Florio’s pick: Rams 31, Seahawks 21.

Dolphins at Packers

MDS’s take: This is a game the Packers need to win if they’re going to have any hope of keeping pace in the NFC North. I think they will, but the Dolphins will give them a closer game than most are expecting.

MDS’s pick: Packers 21, Dolphins 20.

Florio’s take: Aaron Rodgers goes from GOAT vs. GOAT to GOAT vs. literal goat.

Florio’s pick: Packers 34, Dolphins 17.

Cowboys at Eagles

MDS’s take: The NFC East remains a three-team race, but the Cowboys probably have to win this one to have a realistic chance of staying in that race. I like the Eagles to put a dagger in the Cowboys.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 28, Cowboys 20.

Florio’s take: Troy Aikman is right.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 30, Cowboys 13.

Giants at 49ers

MDS’s take: Eli Manning vs. Nick Mullens. The team with the better quarterback will win this one.

MDS’s pick: 49ers 24, Giants 17.

Florio’s take: 28 years after a classic Monday night game between the Giants and 49ers, it’s the exact opposite. 

Florio’s pick: 49ers 27, Giants 20.

8 responses to “PFT’s Week 10 picks

  2. Steelers over Panthers – To similar teams but the Steelers are just more successful..

    Saints over Bengals – The Saints are demonstrating dominance this season and the Bengals will struggle to keep up…

    Falcons over the Browns – The Falcons are showing a mid-season resurgence and playing well while the Browns are still finding their way.

    Redskins over Bucs – the Redskins will move the ball at will against that defense and the Bucs do not have a Qb on that team that is dependable, reliable or trustworthy…

  3. Jets-Bills is going to be like watching two drunks get thrown out of a bar at closing time, only to then fight over an Uber that is actually just a garbage can.

  5. Belichick will not let his team look past the Titans. Titans can win this game and Belichick knows it.

    Jags D will tee-off on Luck preventing the launch of another banner.

    Eagles deliver the death-blow to Garrett’s coaching career and Dallas’ playoff hopes. I mean, it’s not like tanking gets the Boys a higher first round pick.

    Cardinals/Chiefs might be this week’s surprise. I should probably lay off day drinking.

  7. As lowly and bad the Jets are playing my Bills have absolutely no chance of winning this game or any other game this year as we are in possession of the worst HC and GM in all of professional sports…

