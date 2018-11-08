Report: Cameron Meredith to have knee scope and go on IR

Getty Images

Wednesday saw developments on a couple of fronts in the Saints wide receiver corps.

Dez Bryant agreed to join it on a one-year deal and Cameron Meredith sat out of practice with a knee injury. It was easy to connect the dots between those two things and it’s even easier with a Thursday report about Meredith’s condition.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Meredith is having arthroscopic surgery on his knee and will be placed on injured reserve. Meredith signed with the Saints as a free agent this offseason after missing all of last year with a torn ACL.

Meredith did not play the first two weeks of the season, but has seen action in the last six games. He caught nine passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in his first three appearances and has not caught a pass in the last three weeks.

Meredith saw action on 126 snaps in his six appearances. Some of that work could be headed Bryant’s way over the second half of the season.