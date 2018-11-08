Rex Burkhead returns to practice

Getty Images

The Patriots are reportedly likely to get Sony Michel back in the lineup this week and it may not be long before another running back returns to the backfield mix.

Rex Burkhead took part in practice for the Patriots on Thursday for the first time since he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury in September. Burkhead will become eligible to play in Week 13 against the Vikings and can practice with the Patriots between now and then.

Burkhead joins cornerback Duke Dawson as the team’s two players to be designated for return from injured reserve this year.

Burkhead ran 24 times for 86 yards and caught three passes for 31 yards before getting hurt against the Lions in Week Three. Assuming everyone remains healthy, he’d join some combination of Michel, James White, Kenjon Barner and perhaps Cordarrelle Patterson once he is back in action.