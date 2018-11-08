Saints entire offensive line listed on injury report

Getty Images

Yes, the Saints signed Dez Bryant.

They might need him to play guard.

Via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints had an unusual concentration of names on their injury report, as their entire starting offensive line was listed on the injury report, and didn’t appear in the portion of practice open to the media.

Right guard Larry Warford was the only one to miss the entire practice, but his absence was non-injury related. The other four were listed as limited, including: Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), center Max Unger (knee), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and left guard Andrus Peat (hip).

Armstead has been listed as limited for the first practice of the week for eight weeks in a row. Likewise, Peat and Unger are regulars on the report. Ramczyk’s making his first appearance on the list.

We’ll see if more of them get back on the field today, or whether it was more of a day of rest for a group that played admirably last week against the Rams.