Sam Darnold: I’ll treat sitting out as a learning experience

Getty Images

The Jets haven’t ruled out quarterback Sam Darnold for Sunday’s game against the Bills, but the rookie’s foot sprain is expected to keep him from playing this weekend.

That would mean Josh McCown gets his first start of the 2018 season and Darnold said Wednesday that he would look at that as a chance to improve mentally while healing physically.

“Obviously, I want to be out there with the guys. I want to go out there and play,” Darnold said, via Newsday.com. “Hopefully if I’m able to go out there and play Sunday, I will. If not, I’m just going to treat it as another learning experience. When adversity hits, it’s up to me on how to respond. That’s all I need to worry about.”

McCown last started a game on December 10 last year, which might lead some to wonder if the lesson on Sunday is that it’s tough to jump into an NFL lineup after not playing for a year. McCown said that he will be ready to go

“That’s not the plan,” McCown said. “Part of being in professional football is the expectation is to go out and play at a high level. That can’t be allowed to be an excuse and it won’t be. I’ll go out and expect to play to my standard and to the standard of this football team and win a football game.”

The chances of pulling that off will be helped by the fact that the Bills are on track to start Nathan Peterman in a game that’s shaping up to be the opposite end of the spectrum of the Tom Brady–Aaron Rodgers matchup from last weekend.