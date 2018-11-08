Scott Linehan: I fully own we haven’t been good enough offensively

Getty Images

Scott Linehan still has the support of Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett — at least publicly — but the Cowboys offensive coordinator is the No. 1 target of fans and sports talk radio hosts in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The Cowboys rank 27th in total offense, including 29th in passing, and 26th in points. Dak Prescott ranks 24th in passer rating at 88.9, and he has only four games with more than 200 yards passing, including a season-high of 273.

Linehan takes responsibility for the Cowboys’ offensive ills.

“Everything we’re about is ownership and accountability this week,” Linehan said Thursday, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “I fully own that we haven’t been good enough offensively. It starts with me.”

Jones said Monday night he is “not anticipating any more coaching changes” after being asked whether Linehan would retain his job, and a day later, Garrett said Linehan remains the team’s play caller “right now.”

It marked the third time this season Garrett has asked whether he was taking over the play calling.

“Jerry’s message is obviously very, very appropriate,” Linehan said. “I think everybody has to look inward and not outward. We have got to be be better at our jobs. We feel like if that’s our approach as individuals, we’ll be better as a team.”

Garrett called the plays in 2011 and 2012, his first two full seasons as head coach, before turning it over to Bill Callahan. Linehan has served as the team’s play caller since he was hired in 2014.