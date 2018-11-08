Sean McVay sounds less optimistic than Aqib Talib about a Week 13 return

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Rams cornerback Aqib Talib proclaimed that he’ll be ready to return to action in Week 13, against the Lions. On Wednesday, coach Sean McVay wasn’t ready to agree with Talib wholeheartedly.

“That’s a vet move right there,” McVay told reporters regarding Talib’s self-declared estimate of his ability to play.

“Aqib [is] putting a lot of pressure on [Senior Director of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie Scott and our training staff. So we’ll see if they’re as good as they say they are, then Aqib should be ready to go,” McVay said with a laugh. “He is making great progress. I know he wants to be out there as soon as possible. We would want him to be out there as soon as possible, but we’re continuing to take it day-to-day. Certainly, he’s a guy that we anticipate using one of those [injured reserve return] designations on. When that is exactly, I don’t know. I love the fact that Aqib wants to get back as soon as possible, but we’ll see if Reggie earns his paycheck and he can make that thing happen.”

Talib injured his ankle in Week Three. Each team can designate two players who were on the initial 53-man roster for return from injured reserve.