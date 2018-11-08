Steelers are still in the dark about Le’Veon Bell’s plans

Posted by Mike Florio on November 8, 2018, 10:44 AM EST
Getty Images

With five days to go until Le'Veon Bell faces the final deadline for showing up at in 2018, the Steelers are in the same position as everyone not named Le’Veon Bell: They have no idea what he’s going to do.

Per a league source, the Steelers have a plan for every potential outcome, which at this point boils down to two. He shows up, or he doesn’t. The Steelers simply don’t know at this point which it will be.

The one wild card in the analysis continues to be the ongoing health of running back James Conner. If Conner suffers a season-ending injury on Thursday night against the Panthers (for tailbacks, the possibility of a season-ending always looms), Bell suddenly acquires significant leverage, permitting a last-ditch effort to get the Steelers to offer more than $855,000 per week for the rest of the regular season, possibly along with an incentive package tied to postseason performances, among other things.

Assuming Conner emerges unscathed from the game against the Panthers, the Steelers will wait for Bell to show up, or not to show up, by Tuesday. If he does, the current plan isn’t to treat him like a rented car with full insurance coverage, but to incorporate him into the offense in a way designed to make it better. That could include, among other things, keeping Conner in the backfield and, from time to time, lining Bell up in the slot.

None of that matters unless and until he shows up. And the Steelers, like everyone not named Le’Veon Bell, will be waiting to see what happens by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

18 responses to “Steelers are still in the dark about Le’Veon Bell’s plans

  3. There is no evidence Le’Veon has a plan. He HAD a plan, but it was trashed when Connor started performing so well.

  7. jjackwagon says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:51 am

    There is no evidence Le'Veon has a plan. He HAD a plan, but it was trashed when Connor started performing so well.
    ————————————————————————————–
    Nonsense. His plan was never to get a long term contract in Pittsburgh – they made it clear they weren’t going to offer one. His plan was to survive this year and enter free agency healthy so he could get long term security elsewhere.

  11. He will return for week 11 and play the final 7 games. Him and Conner will split touches, both will play well, and we will forget all about this holdout by the start of the playoffs.

  12. “joshhatesthesteelers says:
    November 8, 2018 at 10:49 am
    He will simply show up Tuesday and all drama queens heads will explode. He is simply taking advantage of what was collectively barganed by the players and the owners.

    Actually he made statements that he wanted to be a Steeler, he also said he was going to have the best season of his career. His agent said the plan was for him to show up the first day of practice following the end of training camp just as he did last year. So I don’t believe he is taking advantage of the collectively bargained agreement, I believe he panicked when Gurley got paid and realized it’s going to be hard for him to get a team to pay him more than a younger, more productive RB with less baggage. At that point he went into survival mode and decided to holdout and try to get as much as possible from the next team.

  14. “chickensalad43 says:
    November 8, 2018 at 11:03 am
    He will return for week 11 and play the final 7 games. Him and Conner will split touches, both will play well, and we will forget all about this holdout by the start of the playoffs.

    It’s goin to take him ~4 weeks to get in game shape. He may take some touches from Connor but the Steelers are not a two RB team. They never have been under Tomlin, even when they have had two productive RBs on the team. Connor is now the feature back. They will likely spell Connor with Bell and will likely find creative ways to get them on the field at the same time, but there will be no splitting carries unless Tomlin completely changes his offensive MO. That is highly unlikely.

  15. sigbouncer says:
    November 8, 2018 at 11:04 am
    He’s in Pittsburgh now so he’s obviously gonna show up. Why else would he leave Miami for Pittsburgh?

    …For a vacation from the horrible sunny weather?

  16. I think Bell had a plan but James Conner playing so well wasn’t part of it. Now he’s not sure what he’s doing. He’ll probably turn up Tuesday though

  17. In order to get to Free Agency without a legal fight, he needs 6 or more regular season games. Nothing says he can’t restart his hold-out for the play-offs. It’s a big pay cut then.

  18. “Per a league source, the Steelers have a plan for every potential outcome, which at this point boils down to two. He shows up, or he doesn’t.”

    Well, maybe he shows up but only puts one foot in the lobby and leaves the other outside on the sidewalk. What then? What then?!

