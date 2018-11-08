Steelers rolling at halftime, up 31-14 on Panthers

AP

Yes, we’ll make the joke again. The Steelers are really standing on the gas tonight.

They continue to accelerate and make big plays, and have a 31-14 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

The Steelers have 296 yards of total offense already, and have touchdowns of 75 yards (JuJu Smith-Schuster) and 53 yards (Antonio Brown). They also have a defensive touchdown, with Vince Williams‘ pick-six part of a two-touchdown-in-13-seconds outburst.

They’re also pressuring Panthers quarterback Cam Newton like he hasn’t been lately, with three sacks already and many more hits. They’re also pressuring him into some sloppy throws.

The Panthers have some recent comeback history (down 17-0 in the fourth quarter only to beat the Eagles), but they haven’t really stopped the Steelers yet tonight.