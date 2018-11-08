Steelers running back James Conner to locker room for concussion evaluation

Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion early in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Conner had been looked at in the team’s sideline injury tent before briefly returning to the field. However, Conner was eventually taken to the locker room for a further concussion evaluation.

Conner is listed as questionable to return but with Pittsburgh holding a 30-plus point lead over the Panthers, there’s zero reason for Conner to return to the game even if he doesn’t have a concussion.

Conner gained 65 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown and caught one pass for eight yards before exiting the game to be evaluated.

The Steelers will have 10 days for Conner to heal, if he was concussed, before they face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The possible return to the team by Le'Veon Bell could also change the team’s running back situation over the next week-and-a-half.