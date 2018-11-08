Steelers up 21-7, in rapid-fire manner

AP

The Steelers are scoring faster than Antonio Brown drives.

Pittsburgh is already up 21-7 on the Panthers, after a dizzying first 10 minutes and 25 seconds of football.

The Steelers actually only needed 13 seconds to score their first two touchdowns, with Vince Williams returning a Cam Newton interception for a touchdown the play after JuJu Smith-Shuster’s 75-yard touchdown reception on their first offensive play.

The third scoring drive was practically a slog, as they needed 4:21 before James Conner plowed in for a 2-yard scoring run.

It’s a torrid start for a team that looks like it’s trying to prove a point to a certain absent offensive player.