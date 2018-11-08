Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills QB Josh Allen got through his limited practice with “no setbacks.”

Dolphins S Reshad Jones wasn’t apologizing for his mid-game meltdown.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick had high praise for CB Stephon Gilmore.

The Jets injury problems weren’t limited to their starting QB.

Ravens WR John Brown has earned the notice of opponents with his strong start.

The Bengals’ offensive line is feeding off the negativity.

Browns LB Joe Schobert was back on the practice field.

The Steelers are concentrating on limiting splash plays.

The Texans swapped out a pair of WRs.

After years of searching, the Colts have found a steady RB tandem.

Jaguars CB A.J. Bouye declared himself out this week.

Titans CB Malcolm Butler‘s history is casting a long shadow over this week’s matchup.

Broncos C Connor McGovern will be in the middle of the latest new offensive line.

The Chiefs’ dominance this year extends to the coin toss.

The Chargers’ offensive line has been playing extremely well.

Raiders QB Derek Carr is on record pace — for sacks.

The Cowboys are going into the Eagles game short-handed.

The Giants are bringing back their new return man.

The Eagles are getting healthier at the right time.

Washington QB Alex Smith says he has to be better with a new-look OL.

Bears TE Adam Shaheen is excited about his return.

Lions WR Kenny Golladay would like more passes to come his way.

The Packers are shuffling their secondary again.

The Vikings have made significant strides on defense since the first month.

The Falcons plan to put all their pass-rushers on the field at once.

A look inside the Panthers’ high-powered offense under Norv Turner.

Saints DE Marcus Davenport is still in a walking boot, but feeling better.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is putting pressure on himself to improve.

Cardinals QB Josh Rosen is creating some optimism.

Rams QB Jared Goff has been getting it done with his legs as well as his arm.

The 49ers made a hard run at DE Bruce Irvin.

Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin was excited about seeing a Washington ballot initiative pass.