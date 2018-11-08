Todd Bowles: Every game is a must win

Getty Images

The Jets are 3-6 after a pair of 5-11 seasons, which has caused some consternation in the locker room and outside speculation about what changes will be made if the team winds up with a similar record this season.

Much of that speculation focuses on head coach Todd Bowles, who is in his fourth season and currently on track to miss the playoffs for the fourth time. During his Thursday press conference, Bowles was asked about the job offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates has done this year and said the collective coaching staff hasn’t “done a good job.”

Bowles was later asked if he felt like this Sunday’s game against the Bills is a must win for his team.

“It’s getting to that point, but every game from here on out is a must win,” Bowles said. “Every game three weeks ago was a must win. Each week is a must win for us, but from a record standpoint, yes.”

With a bye week on the other side of Sunday’s game, negative chatter about Bowles’ future could reach something closer to a deafening roar if the Jets lose to a 2-7 Bills team that might be starting Nathan Peterman at quarterback.