Trumaine Johnson practices fully for Jets

The Jets made cornerback Trumaine Johnson one of their biggest offseason additions, but they haven’t gotten much return on their investment in recent weeks.

It appears that is set to change this Sunday. Johnson was a full participant in practice on Thursday for the first time since he went down with a quad injury and told reporters that he expects to be in the lineup against the Bills.

Johnson had 13 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble over the first four weeks of the regular season.

Wide receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa sat out practice with ankle injuries for the second straight day. Both players also sat on Wednesday and Thursday last week before practicing on Friday and playing against the Dolphins.

Friday will bring injury designations revealing whether that’s going to happen again. It will also reveal whether center Spencer Long will play after being pulled late in last Sunday’s game with a finger injury that kept him from successfully snapping the ball on a consistent basis.