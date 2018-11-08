Washington injuries drove Adrian Peterson to drink

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson was cruising along, having a very good season.

So when Washington lost three starting offensive linemen to injury, the veteran running back was obviously shaken, and needed something to soothe his nerves.

“Me and my friend Maker’s Mark, we had a long night,” Peterson said, via John Keim of ESPN.com.

Of course, a good glass of bourbon would only offer temporary relief, as he ponders the new line in front of him.

Washington lost starting left guard Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL) and right guard Brandon Scherff (torn left pectoral muscle) last week. Left tackle Trent Williams (surgery on dislocated thumb) was already out, and right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) didn’t practice Wednesday.

That led them to sign a bunch of blockers, and two of the guys who walked in Monday could end up starting this week against the Buccaneers.

“You’ve just got to stay positive and keep pressing,” Peterson said. “It’s not the end of the world, and it’s not the end of the season for us. We all have to perform better. That’s the mindset that I have. . . . There’s something different when you lose three starters to where your mindset shifts to, ‘I just gotta do more than what I was doing before.'”

Peterson’s fifth in the league with 604 rushing yards, but he might need another fifth depending on how his new blockers perform.