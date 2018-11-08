Washington rules out Chris Thompson

Getty Images

Washington running back Chris Thompson won’t return this week. Coach Jay Gruden said Thursday, via John Keim of ESPN, that the team has ruled out Thompson for Sunday’s game.

Thompson has a rib injury.

He has missed three of the past four games, seeing action in the victory over the Giants on Oct. 28. He played 26 of 68 offensive snaps in that game, with five touches for 22 yards.

Kapri Bibbs has taken over Thompson’s third-down role behind Adrian Peterson.

In five games this season, Thompson has 26 carries for 113 yards and 28 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown.