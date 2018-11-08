Week 12 Dolphins-Colts game flexed to late afternoon Sunday kickoff

Getty Images

The kickoff time for the Week 12 matchup between the Dolphins and Colts in Indianapolis has been changed.

The game between the two teams was originally scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. ET. The NFL announced on Thursday that the game will now kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET and be televised by CBS.

Whether the game will have any major playoff implications remains to be seen. It will be Dolphins running back Frank Gore‘s return to Indianapolis after spending the last three seasons with the Colts.

It’s one of two CBS games getting underway at that time as the network will also be broadcasting Steelers-Broncos from Denver. Barring overtime or delays, the only other game that will be going on at that time will be Cardinals-Chargers on FOX.

The move represents a big change for the Colts as they were scheduled to play all of their remaining games at 1 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are in a late afternoon slot this weekend against the Packers.