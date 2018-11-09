Ben Roethlisberger: “There’s still some stuff out there”

AP

The Steelers had nearly 300 yards at halftime, and Ben Roethlisberger was able to watch most of the fourth quarter of a 52-21 win from the sidelines with his perfect passer rating intact. It was that good.

Amazingly, they think it can get better.

Via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Roethlisberger disputed the idea that they might be peaking.

“I hope not yet,” Roethlisberger said. “You want to keep trying to move up until the end, keep trending up. We’re playing some pretty good football, but there’s still some stuff out there, some plays that we can make.”

That’s hard to imagine, as the Steelers hadn’t scored 52 in a game since 1984. And it was a group effort, with seven different players scoring touchdowns.

“I like the contributions from a lot of people,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “We came into tonight with the mentality that we had to play everyone in a helmet, that’s just part of a short week, and I thought everyone came with that spirit. . . . The distribution of the football on offense is reflective of that.”

It wasn’t just the offense either, as the Steelers had a touchdown of their own (Vince Williams‘ early tone-setting interception for a score), along with five sacks.

“The defense was playing like their hair was on fire,” Roethlisberger said. “It was fun for all parties involved.”

At least the ones wearing black and yellow.