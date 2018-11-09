Bengals have to adapt without A.J. Green

Getty Images

The Bengals know they’re going to be without A.J. Green for a bit. The only comfort is that they’ve been adjusting to injuries all season.

Yeah, that’s really not a comfort for a team that has to play the Saints without their top wide receiver, who is expected to miss a few weeks with a toe injury, though he won’t need surgery.

“You’re losing the best player on our team,” quarterback Andy Dalton said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Just from the start, you never want that to happen. The coverages may be different because he’s not out there. We’ll have to see the plan and what teams are going to do now with him not out there, and we’ll have to adjust.”

Dalton’s one of the rare skill players for the Bengals haven’t had to replace all season. He, wide receiver Tyler Boyd and tight end C.J. Uzomah are the only skill players to play every game so far this year.

“Every time we’ve lost someone we’ve tried to be creative to pick up the slack and get the next guys to help us move on,” offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said. “It’s kind of happened a few times this year already. This is football and it keeps moving, the most important thing is long term we have to keep getting better. Somehow we are going to look back on this practice day with who we had practicing today and it will help propel us to what we are going to be later.”

Boyd has emerged as a legitimate option in his own right. But without Green, the Bengals will be counting on a group of receivers including John Ross, Josh Malone, Cody Core, Alex Erickson, and Auden Tate, who have combined for 19 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns this year.