Bills list Josh Allen as questionable

The Bills’ injury report shed no new light on who will start at quarterback Sunday.

The team lists Josh Allen as questionable after he was limited in Friday’s practice. Allen also earned a limited designation in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices.

Allen has missed the past three weeks.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott ruled out Derek Anderson (concussion) on Friday morning but said the team is “still working through” the quarterback decision. Nathan Peterman would start again if Allen can’t go.

The Bills also ruled out defensive end Trent Murphy (knee).

They list linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (concussion), receiver Andre Holmes (neck) and running back Chris Ivory (shoulder) as questionable.