Bills “still working through” who will start at quarterback Sunday

AP

The Jets are talking up Nathan Peterman as they expect to see him starting for the Bills in Sunday’s game, but the team hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

At his Friday press conference, Bills head coach Sean McDermott ruled Derek Anderson out for Sunday as he remains in the concussion protocol without saying that Peterman will be the starter. Josh Allen, who has been out the last three weeks with a right elbow injury, will be limited in practice for the third time this week on Friday and McDermott said that the team is “still working through” the starter decision.

McDermott said that Allen is “progressing well” and Allen said earlier this week that he feels good throwing the ball since his official return to practice last week. If he does not play this week, he’d have a couple of weeks to continue working before the Bills play in Week 12 against the Jaguars.

McDermott also said that tight end Charles Clay and defensive end Trent Murphy will not play this weekend.