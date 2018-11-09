Bradley Chubb keeping pace with Jevon Kearse’s rookie sack record

Getty Images

You don’t have to tell Broncos rookie pass rusher Bradley Chubb that he’s keeping pace with the NFL’s rookie sack record. He knows.

Former Titan Jevon Kearse set the rookie record with 14.5 sacks in 1999, and Chubb, who has eight sacks through nine games this season, said he’s well aware of that record and his own sack pace.

“For sure, I’ve definitely looked at it. I definitely know the number,” Chubb told the Denver Post. “I’ve definitely got it written up somewhere. But my main focus is just doing what the team needs. And if it happens, it happens.”

Chubb had just 1.5 sacks in his first five games, but he’s been pouring it on recently, with 6.5 sacks in his last four games.

“It’s just being comfortable, just understanding the reason they drafted me was to play football and to rush the passer and stuff,” Chubb said. “At first, I was not really seeing the big-picture things. I was doing this, I’m doing that. Now I feel like I’m finally focused in, locked in, and know my role for this team. And I’m just trying to execute it 100 percent.”

With a strong final seven games, Chubb could get his name in the record book.