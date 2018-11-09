Bryan Bulaga, Randall Cobb questionable

Getty Images

The Packers don’t have many players on their status report, but all four are important players.

Cornerback Kevin King will not play. The Packers ruled him out with a hamstring injury after he missed practice all week.

Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee), receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) and linebacker Blake Martinez (ankle) are questionable. Bulaga appears to have the best chance of playing as he was estimated to have a full practice Friday.

The Packers don’t practice on Fridays.

Defensive lineman Mike Daniels (shoulder) and tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) appear on track to play as they were not listed on the status report.