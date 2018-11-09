Cam Newton: It’s about how we rebound

Getty Images

There are times when it doesn’t take a lot of words to describe what happened in a football game and Thursday night was one of those times for the Panthers.

They started the game with a brisk touchdown drive, but gave up two touchdowns in 13 seconds in the first quarter and trailed the Steelers 24-7 early in the second quarter as things went the other way in a hurry. They would wind up losing 52-21 and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton summed it up by saying his team “got whooped.”

Newton also said it was important to focus on what comes next rather than dwell on that whooping for too long.

“I’ve been playing in this league long enough to understand that you need to fight through games like this,” Newton said, via the team’s website. “You are going to have these types of games in the league, but it’s going to be about how we rebound. We’ll bounce back from this.”

At 6-3, the Panthers have plenty of possibilities ahead of them if they can rebound from Thursday night’s thumping but it will be more than a week before we find out if they’re able to pull that off.