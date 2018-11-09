Carson Wentz wants to “clean up” fumbles

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has thrown an interception on less than one percent of his passes this season, but turnovers have been a problem with him over his six starts this season.

Wentz has fumbled at least once in every game — seven times overall — and the Eagles have lost five of them. It’s not a new issue for Wentz as he fumbled 23 times in his first 29 games, but it’s one that he’d like to see come to an end.

“It’s part of the game,” Wentz said, via Philly.com. “Every one is kind of its own thing. I never want to say, ‘It’s part of the game, it happens’ — I want to clean it up. But at the same time, each is such an individualized play and case. Overall, just have to be better with that and get the ball out quicker in some of those situations.”

Quarterbacks coach Press Taylor agrees that Wentz needs to do a better job of knowing when it is “not a time to hold the ball and extend,” but that has to be balanced with allowing him to make the kind of off-schedule plays that have produced some of his biggest highlights.