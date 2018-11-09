Chris Carson named NFLPA’s Community MVP for Week Nine

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Chris Carson recently partnered with a shelter for homeless young adults in Seattle to raise money for their programs and the effort turned out to be a successful one.

Carson’s work helped ROOTS raise more than $180,000 and that money will go to help people in similar situations to one Carson was in as a 19-year-old. Carson’s family was left homeless when their home in Atlanta burnt down.

“I just remember this moment where we were outside and my mom was on the curb and she was crying, and we just had to look at our house while it burned down,” Carson said in a statement. “So that’s something that’s always played over and over in my head. I told my mom, ‘If I can, I’m going to get you a new house. I’m going to try to make a better world for us.'”

Carson’s efforts to make the world better for others made him this week’s NFLPA Community MVP. The union will donate $10,000 to Carson’s foundation or a charity of his choice and he will join the other weekly honorees in the running for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.