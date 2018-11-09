Christian Hackenberg heads to the AAF

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football will be holding a draft to allocate quarterbacks to the league’s eight teams later this month and Christian Hackenberg is going to be a part of it.

The AAF, which will start play for its inaugural season in February, announced a slew of new player signings on Friday and Hackenberg is on the list. The 2016 Jets second-round pick was traded to the Raiders in the offseason and got released less than a month later. He’s since spent time with the Eagles and Bengals, but lost his spot on the Bengals practice squad earlier this week.

Hackenberg isn’t the only familiar name on the list of new AAF signings. Former Packers and Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien will also be headed to the new league and, unlike Hackenberg, has NFL starting experience.

Safety Rahim Moore, linebacker Steven Johnson, tight end Wes Saxton and wide receiver DeMarcus Ayers are others with NFL experience who were included on Friday’s list of signings.