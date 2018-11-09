Colts waive Robert Turbin

Getty Images

The Colts officially activated rookie defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis as part of a series of roster moves on Friday.

Lewis had been on injured reserve with a foot injury and he’ll be joined on the active roster by linebacker Skai Moore. Moore was signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason and has been on the active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season.

Moore appeared in four games in previous time on the 53-man roster and has recorded two tackles.

The Colts made room for the new arrivals by waiving running back Robert Turbin and wide receiver Steve Ishmael. Turbin has only played in two games this season, but played in 21 games for the team over the past two seasons and scored eight touchdowns in those appearances.