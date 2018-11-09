Colts will get first look at Tyquan Lewis

Getty Images

The Colts are as close to healthy as they’ve been all season, and they’re finally going to see one of this year’s second-round picks.

Via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts will activate defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

The Ohio State product, chosen 64th overall, has missed the first eight games with a foot injury.

The Colts are only listing three players as out this week — Erik Swoope, Ryan Hewitt and Mike Mitchell.

This is the first time they’ve gone into a week without a starter ruled out because of injury, and they’ve gotten closer to looking like a competitive team.