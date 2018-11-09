Cowboys cut Deonte Thompson, add two receivers

Getty Images

The Cowboys receiving corps will have a different look when they face the Eagles on Sunday night.

The team is adding two receivers to the active roster. They’re activating Noah Brown from injured reserve and promoting Lance Lenoir from the practice squad. Wide receiver Deonte Thompson and defensive back Treston Decoud are off the roster to make room for their arrivals.

Brown was a seventh-round pick last year and caught four passes for 33 yards in 13 games during his rookie season. Lenoir appeared in one game last season without catching any passes.

Thompson had 14 catches for 124 yards in eight games for the Cowboys. Decoud played in one game.

With Brown and Lenoir up, the Cowboys have seven wideouts on the active roster. Tavon Austin is on track to miss Sunday’s game with a groin injury, however.