Cowboys rule out Taco Charlton, David Irving

Getty Images

The Cowboys will play without three key members of their defense and maybe a fourth.

They ruled out weakside linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and defensive ends Taco Charlton (shoulder) and Randy Gregory (knee).

Defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) is questionable. He did not practice all week.

Dallas also ruled out linebacker Joe Thomas (foot), starting left guard Connor Williams (knee) and receiver Tavon Austin (groin).

Starting tight end Geoff Swaim (knee) is questionable. He missed last week’s game against Tennessee.

Starting right guard Zack Martin (knee) had a full practice Friday for the first time this week and will play.