Dez Bryant debut at least a week away

The Saints grabbed some headlines this week by signing former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant.

But they’re not ready to put him on the field yet.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Bryant isn’t expected to play this week against the Bengals, with a debut for the Saints more likely the following week against the Eagles.

Bryant hasn’t played all season, so it’s reasonable to expect that he’s not in game shape. And getting him to drop a few pounds is apparently part of their plan, along with learning a new playbook on the fly.