Dez Bryant: This is the ultimate test

A report on Friday afternoon that Saints wide receiver Dez Bryant tore his Achilles in practice on Friday has elicited a response from Bryant on Twitter.

Bryant did not confirm the exact nature of his injury, but confirmed that it’s a serious one in a tweet that also referenced how little time he had with the Saints after his long wait to find a job this year.

Things was just starting to heat up for me… I won’t question the man upstairs… this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 9, 2018

Friday was Bryant’s second practice with the Saints after agreeing to a contract with the team on Wednesday. The Saints also worked out Kamar Aiken and Brandon Marshall before placing Cameron Meredith on injured reserve, so we may see another veteran wideout make his way to New Orleans in the near future.