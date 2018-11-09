Dolphins promote Isaac Asiata with three OLs on injury report

Getty Images

The Dolphins injury report for Sunday’s game against the Packers includes three offensive linemen, so they made a move on Friday to increase the number of healthy bodies on hand.

The team announced that they have promoted guard Isaac Asiata from the practice squad. Linebacker Martrell Spaight was waived in a corresponding move.

Asiata was a fifth-round pick last year and played in one game as a rookie. Left guard Ted Larsen is listed as doubtful for Sunday with a neck injury.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right tackle Ja'Wuan James are listed as questionable. Asiata’s promotion gives the team seven linemen who aren’t on the injury report.

Spaight spent four seasons with Washington and played in four games for Miami this season.