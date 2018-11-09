Don’t expect to hear much about James Conner before Wednesday

Getty Images

Steelers running back James Conner exited Thursday night’s game and entered the concussion protocol. Don’t expect to hear anything more about him until Wednesday.

The Steelers have no obligation to comment any player’s health until next Wednesday, when the first injury report is due in advance of a Week 11 game against the Jaguars. With running back Le'Veon Bell facing a Tuesday deadline to report or sit out the rest of the season, the Steelers have no reason to say anything about Conner’s availability, or lack thereof, before Bell shows up, or doesn’t.

If Conner is expected to miss time (and with a concussion who knows?), Bell would have a burst of leverage as the door closes on his ability to play. If the Steelers need Bell, maybe they’d pay him more than $855,000 per week, or maybe they’d include an incentive package or something else like that in order to get him to show up.

Chances are the Steelers would simply hold firm on Bell’s franchise tender and assume Conner won’t miss much if any time. The team has shown no inclination to bend on Bell, and it’s unlikely that they’ll start doing it now.