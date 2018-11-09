Don’t expect to hear much about James Conner before Wednesday

Steelers running back James Conner exited Thursday night’s game and entered the concussion protocol. Don’t expect to hear anything more about him until Wednesday.

The Steelers have no obligation to comment any player’s health until next Wednesday, when the first injury report is due in advance of a Week 11 game against the Jaguars. With running back Le'Veon Bell facing a Tuesday deadline to report or sit out the rest of the season, the Steelers have no reason to say anything about Conner’s availability, or lack thereof, before Bell shows up, or doesn’t.

If Conner is expected to miss time (and with a concussion who knows?), Bell would have a burst of leverage as the door closes on his ability to play. If the Steelers need Bell, maybe they’d pay him more than $855,000 per week, or maybe they’d include an incentive package or something else like that in order to get him to show up.

Chances are the Steelers would simply hold firm on Bell’s franchise tender and assume Conner won’t miss much if any time. The team has shown no inclination to bend on Bell, and it’s unlikely that they’ll start doing it now.

  1. If they’re smart, he’ll pop up on Wednesday with a fat new contract. As a Pats fan this guy scares me way more than Bell ever did.

  2. Watched how the Steelers offense performed without Conner. That O line can make any RB look good. I look forward to seeing Bell return to the lineup, but it won’t be as a savior.

  3. if I am the steelers and bell shows up I am keeping conner out of the lineup for this game and maybe longer and make bell earn his paycheck. why take a chance on you long term back getting hurt this late in the season and when you can have him healthy and ready to roll for the playoffs? if bell gets hurt? to bad for him!

  4. gpclaw says:
    November 9, 2018 at 11:45 am
    Watched how the Steelers offense performed without Conner. That O line can make any RB look good. I look forward to seeing Bell return to the lineup, but it won’t be as a savior.

    ————–

    Yes, they’re 13 collective carries for 33 yards was truly a sight to behold …

    I agree with the first commenter, as a Patriots fan, Conner’s style of play is so much more successful in the post season. Bell has won NOTHING!!! So it’s not like there is this precedent of winning that he will be restoring. They get dropped every post season because they can’t keep their defense off the field. A grinding smashmouth running game can do that.

  5. I’m so sick of hearing about Bell, time to flush the turd already! Conner has proven to be a fantastic replacement, good luck next year Le’Veon, doubt you’ll get paid what you think your worth!!!

  7. If he does need to sit, float the idea you’re going to pull the tag. Bell shows up immediately. Connor sits and you get Bell without any leverage.

  8. I doubt Bell is ready to play anyway. The coaches would probably be more comfortable plugging Ridley and Samuels in there and taking their chances.

