Eagles still expect Darren Sproles to play this year

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 9, 2018, 12:12 PM EST
Getty Images

Eagles running back Darren Sproles has been ruled out for Sunday after previously being declared good to go, as a result of aggravating his hamstring in practice this week. But the Eagles don’t think Sproles is done.

Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said today that Sproles should still be able to play this season, and there are no plans to put him on injured reserve.

The 35-year-old Sproles was limited to just three games last season and one game so far this season, and it’s fair to ask whether his body just can’t withstand the stress of an NFL season anymore. But the Eagles don’t think it’s come to that.

Sproles has indicated that he may retire after this season. He’d like to get on the field and help the Eagles get to another Super Bowl, but it won’t happen this week.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Eagles still expect Darren Sproles to play this year

  1. Translation: desperation as he’s our very last hope of ending the season much above .500.
    But Super Bowl? Dream on guys, it’s gonna be Saints-Pats, and you won’t even win your div.

  2. Eagles fan here.

    Will probably be unpopular but I never understood the logic in bringing him back this season for what essentially amounted to sentimental reasons, especially when you had a bunch of young RBs on the roster. At this point….all he’s doing is taking reps and touches from young RBs.

    He’s a great Eagle and I thank him for helping us get the elusive ring finally…but Howie probably should have let him ride off into the sunset after last season. I would have kept Blount around at let him go.

    Father Time is still undefeated.

  3. Well, an insufferable Pats fan is the first to chime in on an Eagles article…It’s been 9 months, time to let it go.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!