Eagles still expect Darren Sproles to play this year

Eagles running back Darren Sproles has been ruled out for Sunday after previously being declared good to go, as a result of aggravating his hamstring in practice this week. But the Eagles don’t think Sproles is done.

Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said today that Sproles should still be able to play this season, and there are no plans to put him on injured reserve.

The 35-year-old Sproles was limited to just three games last season and one game so far this season, and it’s fair to ask whether his body just can’t withstand the stress of an NFL season anymore. But the Eagles don’t think it’s come to that.

Sproles has indicated that he may retire after this season. He’d like to get on the field and help the Eagles get to another Super Bowl, but it won’t happen this week.