Falcons aren’t putting a cap on Bruce Irvin’s playing time this weekend

AP

Defensive end Bruce Irvin will make his Falcons debut against the Browns on Sunday afternoon.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn confirmed at his Friday press conference that Irvin will be in the lineup after joining the team as a free agent this week. Irvin was waived by the Raiders at the start of the week and signed with Atlanta after the remaining money on his former contract helped dissuade teams from claiming him.

Quinn also said that the Falcons will not be putting any cap on Irvin’s playing time. He said earlier this week that he saw Irvin playing a role at defensive end in all of the team’s packages.

Vic Beasley, Takk McKinley, Derrick Shelby and Brooks Reed will likely be in the defensive end mix as well as the Falcons try for a fourth straight victory.