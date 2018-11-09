Falcons kicker Matt Bryant out again this week

Getty Images

The Falcons will get cornerback Robert Alford back on the field this week, but will again be using their backup kicker.

Via the team’s official website, veteran kicker Matt Bryant is the only player ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

That means Giorgio Tavecchio will kick for the third straight game.

Bryant has been dealing with a hamstring injury and has missed the last two games (on either side of the bye week). He tested the leg in prctice this week but apparently isn’t ready to return.

Tavecchio is 4-of-4 on field goals in Bryant’s place.