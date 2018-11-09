Falcons waive tackle Austin Pasztor

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons waived veteran tackle Austin Pazstor on Thursday to create the roster spot necessary for the addition of linebacker Bruce Irvin to their roster.

Pasztor played in seven games for Atlanta a season ago before being released at the end of the preseason. The team brought him back in late October when Brandon Fusco was lost for the season to an ankle injury. He was not active for Sunday’s win over the Washington Redskins.

Despite being a vested veteran, all players released after the trade deadline must go through waivers before becoming a free agent.

Pasztor has played in 65 career games with 43 starts for the Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.